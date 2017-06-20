Republican candidate Karen Handel expressed optimism about her chances in Tuesday’s special election in Georgia.

Ms. Handel is running in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, a hotly contested House race with historic money being spent on both sides.

“The people of the 6th District wants this to be about the 6th District. They are not interested in Hollywood and California coming in and buying this seat,” Ms. Handel said on Fox News. “They know me and they trust me, and that’s why I feel really good about today.”

She also said Republican voters are Election Day voters, differing from those who voted early, and she expects to see a surge of support today.

“We held our own in early voting, neck-in-neck, and Republicans in Georgia in the 6th District are Election Day voters, and they’re coming out in force,” Ms. Handel said. “I feel very, very optimistic about today.”