NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road will provide discounts averaging 25 percent to commuters who use transfer hubs in Brooklyn and Queens during the major repair work at Penn Station this summer.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday that the fare cuts will apply to passengers traveling to Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

The LIRR will provide free morning rush hour subway transfers from those stations.

MTA Interim Director Ronnie Hakim (HAY’-kihm) says the plan will help draw customers away from Penn Station during the Amtrak work.

The discounts, which take effect July 10, are based on the distance passengers are traveling. Discounted monthly tickets for July are now available.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for reduced fares on Monday.

The repair work also will disrupt New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service.