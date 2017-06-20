Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House and congressional Republicans will oversee passage of the largest tax cut since the Reagan administration, and that they’ll get it done in 2017.

“We’re going to pass the largest tax cut since the days of Ronald Reagan, and we’re going to do it this year,” Mr. Pence said at a National Association of Manufacturers event.

“Discussions will continue. Details are being worked out,” he said. “But I can assure you with your support, and the support of our leaders in Congress, we will get tax cuts done and we will get them done this year.”

The White House and congressional Republicans are generally on the same page on a desire to lower tax rates and simplify the code.

But there are some differences in the details still to be worked out. For example, Mr. Pence on Tuesday mentioned President Trump’s desire for a 15 percent corporate tax rate, down from the current rate of 35 percent, while House Republicans have proposed a 20 percent corporate tax rate.