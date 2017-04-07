Senate Republicans are nearing a vote to dismantle Obamacare, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled Tuesday, even as his troops said they are still waiting for bill text and Democrats moved to punish Republicans for operating behind closed doors.

Mr. McConnell hasn’t said when the vote will be, though leaders are pushing for a roll call on their rewrite of the House-passed repeal bill by next week — before the July Fourth recess.

“The Senate will soon have a chance to turn the page on this failed law,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said.

He said his troops have been “active and engaged on legislation” to rein in premiums and offer more choices in the marketplace, as Obamacare scuffles on both fronts.

“This long-term Obamacare trend is not sustainable,” Mr. McConnell said. “We have to act. And we are.”

At the same time, Senate Republicans reporting for Tuesday votes said they didn’t know if they would see text of the bill before the end of this week or if they will be able to cobble together the 50 votes needed to pass a bill under fast-track budget rules that avoid a Democratic filibuster.

“I know there’s a real desire on the part of leadership to have the vote before the Fourth of July. I think it’s a good goal to have, but we’re going to wait and see what [the bill] looks like,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, South Dakota Republican.

Vice President Mike Pence told a manufacturers group on Tuesday that Republicans would get health care reform passed by the end of summer.

“Today, I want to assure you — before this summer is over, working with the leaders in the Congress even as we speak, President Donald Trump and this Congress will keep their promise to the American people, and we will repeal and replace Obamacare,” Mr. Pence said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have said they will grind Senate business to a halt to punish Republicans for refusing to hold hearings on their emerging plan. On Tuesday, they invoked rules to bar committees from meeting beyond two hours after the Senate gavels in.

“As we’ve made clear to our Republican colleagues, if they continue to insist on ramming through a secret health care bill without any public input or debate, they shouldn’t expect business as usual in the Senate,” said Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

Though their actions are largely symbolic, Democrats want to make the process as painful as possible for the 52-seat Republican majority.

Republican negotiators are still fine-tuning how make tax credits in their plan generous enough for certain cohorts, including the needy and older Americans who aren’t yet eligible for Medicare.

Still, Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, suggested that his colleagues want to dole out more taxpayer assistance than under the 2010 law they are trying to scrap.

“One of the key things when it comes out, when we get a copy, is: Are there more subsidies in our bill than Obamacare?” Mr. Paul said. “That, to me, really is a nonstarter.”

Senate conservatives also want to dismantle more of Obamacare’s regulations on insurers, which have been blamed for rising costs.

“We have a list of tools available to us to lower premiums. I believe that should be our central focus — how to make premiums more affordable so that more families who are struggling can access health care,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

Senate negotiators also have to deal with Medicaid coverage for the poor. They are mulling ways to make federal spending on the program grow more slowly than under the House bill — a nod to conservatives — while offering a more gradual phaseout of funding that allowed dozens of states to vastly expand their Medicaid populations under President Obama’s signature law.

Moderate Republicans are skittish about freezing the expansion in 2020, as the House bill would, saying it could harm the fight against opioid addiction in particular.

Yet the Republican Study Committee, an influential bloc of House conservatives, warned Mr. McConnell not to soften the version they passed last month too much, saying it may jeopardize final passage when it returns to their chamber.

Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, said Mr. McConnell is indeed the one who is trying to satisfy all sides at this point.

“The leader is really writing this bill. You can say the Finance Committee is, you could say the Budget Committee is, you could say the health committee is — but the leader’s office is writing the bill,” he said. “And what they’re trying to do is sort of try to attempt hit the sweet spot between those differences that exist, which are natural when you have people from different states. I haven’t seen what that is yet, and to my knowledge no one has seen that yet.”

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.