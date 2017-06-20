GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Training camp starts a little earlier this year for the Green Bay Packers because the first preseason game, Aug. 10, at Lambeau Field is on a Thursday instead of Saturday.

The Packers open training camp July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field with five morning practices through Aug. 1. The team has evening practices Aug. 3-4 followed by Family Night on Aug. 5.

And just like Packers players have been doing since 1958, they will stay in the dorms at St. Norbert College during camp. The Packers say the camp draws about 90,000 fans to Green Bay with an economic impact of $9 million.