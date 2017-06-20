By - Associated Press - Tuesday, June 20, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A 38-year-old-man and a woman already facing state charges over three deaths during a Mississippi robbery now face federal charges.

Joshua Garcia, of Vancleave, pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to robbery, discharging a firearm causing the murder of three individuals, and being a felon in possession of a gun. Thirty-six-year-old Jamison Townsend, of Blue Springs, Missouri, is scheduled to appear Friday on charges of robbery and discharging a firearm causing the murder of three individuals.

Both could face the death penalty if convicted.

Police say 81-year-old Cleveland Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy and 77-year-old Ted McLemore were killed Dec. 17 in a Jackson pawn shop robbery.

Garcia and Townsend are also suspected of robbing two Mississippi Gulf Coast pawn shops.

They were later arrested near Junction City, Kansas.

