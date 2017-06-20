PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island General Assembly is putting off debate on line-item veto authority in favor of studying it more instead.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to create a study commission that would look at the separation of powers in Rhode Island’s government and what would happen if the governor had power to veto parts of the state budget. A similar measure is pending in the Senate.

Rhode Island is among a handful of states where governors don’t have line-item veto power.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has said such authority would promote fiscal responsibility. Raimondo can only approve or veto the entire budget, not its individual parts.

The legislative commission, if formed, would have to report its findings to legislators by next April.