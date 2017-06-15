House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that President Trump is on board with the House health care reform bill despite reports that he found it “mean.”

“I don’t really think that accurately reflects the president’s sentiment in the House health care bill. I think that was some kind of misinterpretation of a private meeting. I’ve spoken to the president many, many times. He’s excited about what we did in the House. Also, the Senate has got their own legislative process so they’re going to take their amendments and I assume they’ll change the bill,” Mr. Ryan said on Fox News.

He also said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take the bill up before the July 4 recess.

“I think it’s just what Mitch McConnell said. They’re going to bring the bill up. They have this process called voter-a-ma, which means they’ll have a whole bunch of different amendments that they’ll dispose of. We’re very pleased actually that the Senate is moving forward on health care reform,” Mr. Ryan said.

He also expressed confidence that the House will tackled tax reform as well saying it’s the key legislation to growing the economy at a faster rate.

“We believe it’s really time we start growing this economy beyond the anemic growth of the Obama years,” he said. “We have to do tax reform in 2017 if we’re going to get a confident America.”