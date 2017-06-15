White House press secretary Sean Spicer is leaving the briefing room podium to take a more behind-the-scenes job managing the President Trump’s communications strategy, according to officials, as a long-planned communications shake-up takes shape.

Mr. Spicer, whose combative exchanges with reporters at daily briefings has become legendary, has been easing out of the briefing job for a month. He has increasingly shared that duty with White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The White House has not held an on-camera briefing since June 12.

Mr. Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus have interviewed possible replacements for delivering the daily press briefing, including talk radio star Laura Ingram and Daily Mail editor David Martosko, according to reports by Politico and Bloomberg News.

If offered, Ms. Ingrahm is not expected to expected to take the job.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement. “As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office.”

The changes in the communications shop began last month, following turmoil at the White House after the president abruptly fired FBI Director James B. Comey.

The White House began arranging a new role for Mr. Spicer as early as May 19, when Mr. Trump embarked on his historic first trip abroad with visits to the Middle East and Europe.

Upon returning form the eight-day trip, the White House announced the resignation of Mr. Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke.

Mr. Spicer is now expected to take on more of the responsibilities of communications director and run the press office.

The press secretary has had a combative relationship with the press since his first briefing. He has been lampooned repeatedly on “Saturday Night Live,” which became a national sensation and another distraction from the president’s agenda.