A new CBS News poll out Tuesday shows President Donald Trump with his lowest approval rating since taking office, mostly due to a drop in Republican support.

The poll shows Mr. Trump with a 36 percent approval rating overall, with an 11-point drop among Republicans since April. At the 100-day mark, 83 percent of Republicans approved of Mr. Trump’s job in office, compared to 72 percent in the latest poll.

Less than half of Americans, however, believe that the Russians interfered to help get Mr. Trump elected. Only 44 percent of Americans believe the Russians interfered to help Mr. Trump, while 31 percent do not believe Russia interfered in the election at all.

Half of Americans say that criticism of Mr. Trump doesn’t change their opinion of him at all, but 71 percent say Mr. Trump has received more criticism than past presidents.

A random sample of 1,117 adults were interviewed by telephone June 15-18 on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Media, the network said.