PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on an extreme heat wave in the Southwest U.S. (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities in Phoenix are trying to keep about 350 jail inmates housed in outdoor tents cool despite triple-digit heat.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the inmates are given unlimited access to ice water and iced towels.

They say the inmates’ physical condition is monitored every hour around the clock.

Sunblock for inmates also is available for purchase from vending machines on site.

The barbed-wire-surrounded Tent City compound of military-style barracks tents and cots opened in August 1993 as a way of easing jail overcrowding in Arizona’s most populous county.

In a cost-cutting move, two of the three Tent City yards were dismantled over the past two months, with about 400 inmates relocated to indoor jail facilities.

___

11:50 a.m.

American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave threatening to bring 120 degrees to Phoenix.

The disruptions came Tuesday. The airline says it doesn’t expect any more issues Wednesday but officials will re-evaluate.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees (49 degrees Celsius), which is has only hit three times in recorded history - the last time 22 years ago.

Arizona is seeing some of the most dramatic temperatures Tuesday, but the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California, too.

___

12:40 a.m.

The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.

The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been cancelled because certain planes can’t take off in extreme heat.

Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.

Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.

Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.