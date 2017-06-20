The White House pushed Congress for action on tax reform Tuesday, saying simplifying the tax code and cutting tax rates will jump-start the economy.

“Simplifying and updating our overly complicated tax system is one of the most impactful ways that we can create jobs and strengthen our economy. And I think that’s something that everyone in this town can probably agree upon,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

President Trump and the Republican-run Congress are already on the same page for tax reform, although the effort remains stalled on Capitol Hill behind the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan both gave speeches in Washington outlining similar tax reform plans, including making tax forms shorter and slashing corporate and individual tax rates.

Congressional leaders are trying to finish health care this summer. With a crowded legislative schedule, including raising the debt ceiling and passing spending bills, getting to tax reform this year is a tall order.

Mr. Spicer remained optimistic.

“Frankly, I saw some of the Democrats earlier today, and I think there are some that share those general philosophies as well,” he said. “We want to make it easier for companies to sell American goods abroad and turn that success into jobs here at home.”

Mr. Spicer noted studies that show taxpayers and businesses spend between 6 billion to 9 billion hours a year complying with IRS requirements.

“Those are frankly billions of hours that they’re not building things, growing businesses, buying goods and services from other American businesses, spending time with their families, pursuing a personal hobby,” he said. “We must reduce that unnecessary burden in terms of both the burden and the time.”