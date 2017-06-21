ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Two more defendants have pleaded guilty in the FBI’s ongoing probe of corruption in Allentown city government.

They join seven others who have already pleaded guilty in connection with a pay-to-play scandal.

The (Allentown) Morning Call ((http://bit.ly/2sCDOA1 ) reports that Mark Neisser, a former executive with T&M; Associates, and Patrick Regan, an executive with The Efficiency Network, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy counts. Their pleas were entered in April and May but only recently unsealed.

Both men gave campaign cash to Mayor Ed Pawlowski and worked for companies that got city contracts. Pawlowski hasn’t been charged and has said he did nothing wrong.

Neisser’s company also did work in Reading where the FBI has been conducting a parallel investigation.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com