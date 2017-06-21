MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) - Students at a Southern California high school got a lesson in political corruption after it was revealed that a faculty adviser rigged the election for class president and two other races.

In an email last week to parents, the principal of Murrieta High School said the company that handled ballot counting confirmed that fraudulent votes made online changed the outcome of three elections.

Officials declined to identify the adviser who took responsibility for manipulating the votes at the school east of Los Angeles. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2sAROu1 ) that the person had held the job for about a year.

The motive is unknown. The district said no students or other staff members were involved.

Officials say new policies are in place to prevent a repeat of the tampering.

