Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Wednesday that he hasn’t had any one-on-one meetings with President Trump and said the meetings he has had, with other people in the room, have never left him feeling uncomfortable.

Mr. McCabe, testifying to the House Appropriations Committee, declined to answer whether Mr. Trump ever asked him for loyalty, but said his oath is to the U.S. itself.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to discuss in this forum,” he said when asked by Rep. Jose Serrano, New York Democrat, about loyalty requests from Mr. Trump.

Mr. McCabe became acting director after Mr. Trump fired Director James B. Comey last month.

Mr. Comey later testified that Mr. Trump had demanded loyalty from him, and had held several one-on-one conversations that the former director had deemed inappropriate — though he didn’t register that disapproval with the president himself.

Instead, Mr. Comey said he complained to his bosses at the Justice Department.

Mr. McCabe said department policies governing communications between the White House and the FBI are well established, and he said he would follow those if he ever ran into a situation that raised those questions.

So far, the acting director said, his interactions have been in group settings.

“I have not felt uncomfortable in those meetings,” he said.