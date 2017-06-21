PHOENIX (AP) - A Republican state senator and representatives from business and health care groups are urging Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake not to back cuts to Medicaid as part of a health care overhaul bill.

Sen. Kate Brophy McGee says the group met with the senators in Washington on Tuesday. The focus was on a part of the House-passed health care legislation that would phase out expanded Medicaid over several years.

A report by the state’s Medicaid agency shows that would cost about 380,000 Arizonans their insurance coverage by 2023. Brophy McGee says the meetings were meant to highlight the state costs if the Senate takes up a similar proposal.

She says the group told the senators that they should not break a Medicaid system that is working for Arizona.