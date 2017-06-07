Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton escaped criminal charges last year but her legal troubles may not be over — the Arkansas state bar has promised a decision by next month on disciplinary action.

Ty Clevenger, a Texas lawyer, filed an attorney misconduct complaint last year against Mrs. Clinton in Arkansas accusing her of dishonest behavior and lying under oath in testimony to Congress.

In an email Wednesday, Michael E. Harmon, deputy director of the state bar’s office of professional conduct, told Mr. Clevenger he’s still working the matter.

“It is my hope to have something to you by the middle of July at the latest,” Mr. Harmon wrote.

Mrs. Clinton’s ability to practice law in Arkansas has been suspended for her failure to keep up on continuing education requirements, but it could be reinstated.

Mr. Clevenger is also asking for discipline in other venues against Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers during the email fiasco: David Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson. His initial complaints in Maryland were blocked, but he’s sued to compel an investigation.