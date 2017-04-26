Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday the special elections in Georgia and South Carolina show that Democrats need a positive agenda to take the House in 2018.

“I think our challenge is to put forward a strong and clear agenda that helps middle Americans look at the two parties and the directions they’d like to take our country and say that they would rather have a Congress in the hands of Democrats,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN.

He also said the focus needs to be on creating this agenda and not just criticizing President Trump and Republicans.

“At the moment, the Republicans control the House, Senate, and the presidency so they have an opportunity to move the agenda in a way they haven’t in a long time, and we need to not just point at the excesses and the outrages of President Trump, some of the statements he made as a candidate or some of the choices he’s making, but instead put forward a positive and constructive agenda,” Mr. Coons said.

“I think if we don’t do that, we won’t be successful in 2018. If we do do that, then I think we have a strong chance of taking back the House,” he said.

Mr. Coons was reacting to the Democrats’ loss in Georgia and South Carolina special elections on Tuesday. Democrats have failed to flip any of the special election seats up this year.