Sen. Chris Murphy said Wednesday that Democrats can’t be scared off of an economic message just because Republicans have a similar focus.

“I think this is the most important question for Democrats, and I think we need to challenge ourselves. I think we’ve been hyper-confused over the course of the past five years. Some of the time, we’re talking about economic growth. Some of the time, we’re talking about economic fairness,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“Everything Democrats talk about when it comes to the economy has to be more: higher wages, more college education to get better job, lower taxes for folks we’re targeting. I just think we have to be hyper-focused on wage growth and job growth and don’t get scared off by that message just because it’s been what Republicans have been talking about,” he said.

Mr. Murphy said Democrats need to emphasize that their economic focus is the same, but the way they achieve those goals is better than the Republicans’ plan.

“We get through a different way. We get there through bottom up. They get there through trickle down,” he said.

Mr. Murphy also said Democrats, especially on the national level, need to be more sincere and less vetted in their approach to voters.

“Voters can smell insincerity and that’s continually been a lesson that Democrats and top line Democratic candidates have not learned,” he said.