Not only did an unscrupulous lawyer file bogus disability applications for them, but now some clients of Eric C. Conn are the targets of a phone scam looking to bilk them out of more money, federal officials said Wednesday.

Social Security’s inspector general said some of Conn's clients have reported being contacted by callers claiming to be from the government, and offering a $9,000 payment from the “Conn Client Compensation Fund,” if they pay $200 up front.

“This scheme appears to target economically vulnerable citizens and use scare tactics to defraud them of their resources,” said Gale Stallworth Stone, the acting inspector general. “Citizens should be very careful and avoid engaging with these suspicious callers. If an unknown person pressures you on the phone into providing payments for odd reasons, don’t think twice about hanging up.”

She said the number the calls are coming from is 202-681-5115.

Some people have sent money, the inspector general said, earning them even more calls offering more payments if they send more money.

Others are threatened with arrest if they don’t send more funds.

The targets appear to be victims of the Conn fraud. Conn, a Kentucky lawyer, filed at least 1,700 bogus Social Security disability applications for residents of Kentucky and West Virginia, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year and was out on bond, with an ankle bracelet, awaiting sentencing next month. But he cut off the monitoring device earlier this month and has gone on the lam.

The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture, and said last week that Conn is likely still in the U.S., and being aided by family and friends.