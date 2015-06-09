For years, the New England Patriots have signed players other teams in the AFC East disregarded, only for them to play even better under Bill Belichick.

David Harris might be that next player.

The Patriots signed former New York Jets linebacker David Harris to a two-year deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Harris, 33, was released by the Jets in early June after being their longest tenured player. The Patriots signed Harris to play alongside Dont’a Hightower at inside linebacker.

New England is Harris‘ first stop other than the Jets, who Harris played 10 seasons for. Harris had 95 tackles last season.