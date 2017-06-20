The Democratic National Committee saw another lean month of fundraising while still carrying a load of debt.

The DNC raised a meager $4.29 million in May, the lowest total since 2003. Although the party sees similar drop-offs in fundraising during off-year elections, this latest lull seems to be indicative of a pattern so far in 2017. The group only took in $4.7 million in April and $6.5 million in March.

The DNC also reported being $1.9 million in debt in the month of May.

Republicans, meanwhile, raised $10.9 million in May and show a steady incline in fundraising during off-year elections. The Republican National Committee raised $9.3 million in 2015 and $7.5 million in 2013. The RNC did not have any debt to report in their filing.