President Trump took a victory lap Wednesday after Republicans won the last two special House elections, saying the lesson for Democrats is that “obstruction doesn’t work!”

“Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare, Tax Cuts, Security,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump also noted that Republicans were undefeated in special House elections this year in Georgia, South Carolina, Kansas and Montana, despite “all the Fake News” and “all the money spent” by Democrats.

The media had portrayed each of the races as tests of Mr. Trump’s strength.

Democrat Jon Ossoff was defeated by Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Tuesday despite raising more than $23 million in the most expensive House race in history. Mr. Trump congratulated Mrs. Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, for a “fantastic job.”