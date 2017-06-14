The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that the shooter in last week’s attack on Republican congressmen at a Virginia ballfield was known to have an “anger management problem” but no documented mental illness.

James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on Republican congressmen, staffers and others at a baseball practice on June 14 in Alexandria. The FBI also said he acted alone, and the attack is not linked to terrorism.

Tim Slater, an assistant FBI director who briefed the media, said Mr. Hodgkinson had been living in his car at the nearby YMCA.

Mr. Slater said Mr. Hodgkinson had been posting anti-Republican views online, but that they were First Amendment protected.

“On the shooter, we found a piece of paper that contained the names of six members of Congress. No context was included on this paper, however. A review of the shooter’s web searches in the months prior to the shooting revealed only a cursory search of two of those members. A second document with a rough sketch of several streets of Washington, D.C., was found as well, but determined this is not of investigative significance,” Mr. Slater said.

“The shooter made numerous posts on his social media accounts espousing anti-Republican views, however, those appear to be First Amendment protected rights,” the assistant FBI director said.

Mr. Slater said Mr. Hodgkinson also attended one protest while in D.C.

“We do know that the shooter attended at least one protest while in Washington, D.C., area on tax reform,” he said.