A group of House Democrats have asked the White House to explain why security clearance for President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner was not suspended after reports emerged indicating that he failed to disclose his contacts with Russian officials and businessmen.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform wrote to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Wednesday requesting documents related to Mr. Kushner, including his security clearance application and any information related to classified information he has had access to since December 2016.

The request also asks for similar information about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned after admitting he misled Vice President Mike Pence on the subject of phone calls Mr. Flynn placed to the Russian ambassador.

The lawmakers wrote that they were concerned about whether the White House is “properly safeguarding classified information” and sought documentation related to security clearance procedures.

“We do not know who at the White House — other than General Flynn — knew about Mr. Kushner’s multiple contacts with Russian officials before they became public,” the Democrats wrote.

The lawmakers cited government rules that say a person’s security clearance can be suspended while an investigation is undertaken when there are credible allegations that a person may be unfit to continue accessing classified information.

According to the the executive order cited, security clearance holders must always demonstrate “trustworthiness, honesty, reliability, discretion, and sound judgement, as well as freedom from conflicting allegiances and potential for coercion.”

“In any case, it is unclear why Mr. Kushner continues to have access to classified information while these allegations are being investigated,” the lawmakers wrote.

They asked that the White House provide the requested documentation by July 5. It is unclear whether the White House would respond to the request, as it has taken the position that government agencies only respond to oversight requests that come from committee chairman and not individual members.