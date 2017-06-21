Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Wednesday told the leading House panel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election that much to his “disappointment,” the Democratic National Committee declined an offer by his agency to help after they were hacked.

In widely anticipated testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Johnson provided tense and at times anguished answers about an unparalleled series of cyberattacks against last year’s election.

Mr. Johnson, who worked under then-President Barack Obama, said his agency reached out numerous times to assist the DNC after its network servers were hacked he said.

“I was anxious to know whether our folks were in there,” he said. “The response I got was FBI had spoken to them, they don’t want our help, they have CrowdStrike (a private cybersecurity firm). And that was the answer I got after I asked the question a number of times over the progression of time.”

The U.S. intelligence community believes information stolen from DNC servers was later passed to WikiLeaks by foreign cyber-operatives alleged to have been guided by intelligence units associated with the Kremlin.

Mr. Johnson added speculation to the ongoing scrutiny of fired FBI Director James B. Comey when he questioned the time delay between when the DNC and FBI first discussed Russian hacking — and when his department finally learned of the breach.

“The FBI and the DNC had been in contact with each other months before about the intrusion,” he said.

While detailing the attacks, Mr. Johnson repeatedly asserted that the final vote tally was ever compromised.

“Based on everything I know,” he said. “And to my current knowledge, the Russian government did not through any cyber intrusion alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results.”

But he also added, “I am not in a position to know whether the successful Russian government-directed hacks of the DNC and elsewhere did in fact alter public opinion and thereby alter the outcome of the presidential election.”

When the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, grilled him on the Obama Administration’s slow public response to the Russia’s cyberattacks — which it first mentioned in October — Mr. Johnson discussed what many political observers agreed were a uniquely chaotic and complex set of circumstances during the campaign.

“This was a big decision, and there were a lot of considerations that went into it,” Mr. Johnson said. “This was an unprecedented step.”

He added that the Obama White House claimed a public admission of possible Russian interference could have been construed as an effort to influence the election. There was also the matter of then-candidate Donald Trump’s heated campaign rhetoric.

“One of the candidates (Mr. Trump), as you recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged,” the former Homeland Security secretary said.

Mr. Johnson added that timing was also an issue. The Obama administration’s public statement about Russian hacking occurred alongside news of old video of Mr. Trump bragging about groping women.

Senate hearing

In a separate Senate hearing on Wednesday morning, officials from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI testified and echoed Mr. Johnson’s sentiments that there was no change in vote tallies, despite the Russian attacks, which targeted election systems in 21 states.

The email hacks that led to the release before the election of troves of information about the Democratic National Committee were all part of Russia’s “information warfare” campaign, said Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

He told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that Russia also “pushed fake news and propaganda” to sow discord and undermine the key democratic principle of free and fair elections.

Voter information that was stolen through the election system hacks was likely taken in order to allow the Russians to better understand what kind of data was available, and potentially they could plan accordingly as they set their sights on future elections, Mr. Priestap said, adding there were likely other reasons but he could not discuss them in an open setting.

• Andrea Noble contributed to this article.