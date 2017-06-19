A Democratic House candidate in South Carolina has promised to vote against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if elected.

Joe Cunningham, an attorney challenging Rep. Mark Sanford next fall, posted on Twitter, “The Democratic Party needs new leadership now. If elected, I will not vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Time to move forward and win again.”

The post was assumed to be a reaction to Democrat Jon Ossoff’s failed campaign in Georgia’s special election. Mr. Ossoff was tied to Mrs. Pelosi in several Republican attack ads. The hyped race was thought to be a referendum on President Trump and reached historic fundraising totals.