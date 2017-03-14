President Trump’s U.S. trade representative said Wednesday he hopes the administration can finish a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the end of the year but that he won’t rush through an imperfect deal for the sake of expediency.

“There is no deadline. My hope is we can get it done by the end of the year, but there are a lot of people who think that’s completely unrealistic,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told members of the Senate Finance Committee.

“The only deadline we have is that we’re going to get a good agreement — one that is transformative and that is a very high standard agreement,” he said.

Mr. Lighthizer notified Congress in May that the president would renegotiate NAFTA, kicking off a 90-day consultation process.

He said they’ve already received more than 12,000 comments and that there will be a series of public hearings starting on June 27, with plans to publish a detailed set of objectives on July 17.

“I’m very focused on the fact that when we bring something back, it has to pass, and that there’s almost no margin for error,” Mr. Lighthizer said, saying he hopes they end up with a model agreement that attracts support from a substantial number of Democrats.

In 2015, Congress voted to grant former President Obama “fast track” authorization to negotiate trade deals on a similarly expedited timeline.

But lawmakers couldn’t deliver Mr. Obama a desired deal to formally enter the U.S. into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a pact involving about a dozen Pacific Rim countries.

“I’m not going to be in a position where I’m going to commit to the status quo going on forever — that’s not going to happen,” Mr. Lighthizer said Wednesday. “But we don’t have any artificial deadlines.

“I expect to get a high-standard agreement or we’re not going to come back with an agreement,” he said.

Mr. Lighthizer was testifying before the Finance Committee about Mr. Trump’s trade agenda and his budget request for the trade representative office.

On the campaign trail, the president had threatened to pull the United States out of NAFTA and made opposition to such trade deals a cornerstone of his campaign message.

But in April, Mr. Trump spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and said he would work to renegotiate the terms of NAFTA.

The U.S. Senate easily confirmed Mr. Lighthizer last month, though GOP Sens. John McCain and Ben Sasse had raised concerns about his views on NAFTA ahead of the final confirmation vote.