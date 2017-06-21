PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains in Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2ttmb5s ) Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley says the man was hit late Tuesday by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and then hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

Burley says the man was taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe the man was trying to cross two sets of railroad tracks.

Burley says Union Pacific and Amtrak are investigating the crash.