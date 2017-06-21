COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Using television ads wasn’t the primary marketing advice provided to Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL) for promoting a new investment program for families with special needs children.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sqh5sj ) it found only a single mention of TV ads in a 35-page draft plan provided to Mandel in October 2015 for marketing the STABLE program. The primary focus was on grassroots outreach using existing disability agencies and advocacy groups.

Mandel spent about $1.8 million in taxpayer funds on public-service announcements televised statewide. The spots feature an accountholder, Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer and Mandel.

Critics suggest the ads were self-promotional as Mandel seeks a U.S. Senate seat. Mandel’s spokeswoman says using television maximized the number of individuals and families educated about the value of opening a STABLE account.

