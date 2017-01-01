COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Limits on health care coverage under Ohio’s Medicaid expansion were among dozens of changes contained in a state budget bill headed for a vote of the full Senate on Wednesday.

An amendment added in committee Tuesday would extend for a year the expansion that covers some 700,000 poor adult Ohioans. After July 1, 2018, no new enrollees would be accepted and those who dropped off the program by finding better employment would be unable to re-enroll.

Senate Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager, a Canton Republican, said the idea is to be fair to those covered by the program while also thinking of Ohio taxpayers, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“This freeze will help us evaluate where the budget is a year from now, and more important perhaps, we’ll see what is happening in Washington,” Oelslager said.

The U.S. House-passed health care bill would phase out expanded Medicaid, which allows states to provide federally backed insurance to low-income adults previously not eligible. Many people in that demographic are in their 20s and 30s and dealing with opioid addiction.

Ohio lawmakers have embedded added opioid-related spending into the state budget even as they prepare to use the bill to trim the expansion, which Republican Gov. John Kasich pushed through and continues to vocally support.

Senators were expected to approve the $65 billion state spending blueprint for the two years beginning July 1, which would send the bill to a conference committee charged with striking a final compromise by June 30.

The Senate version closes an anticipated budget gap of just over $1 billion through across-the-board agency cuts, program eliminations and behind-the-scenes accounting shifts.

The Medicaid Coalition, a group that supports maintaining the expansion, said the Senate amendment “misses the mark.”

“Pending any further changes, the Senate’s addition of a freeze on enrollment in the Medicaid expansion will be a death knell for health coverage for hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who have improved their lives and health under the expansion program,” it said in a statement. “In addition to the freeze on enrollment, the bill’s poorly drafted work requirements will ensure that Ohioans will be cut out of health care coverage without the ability to return as their circumstances change.”