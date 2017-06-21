Jon Ossoff lost the House race in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District despite receiving nearly three-quarters of $1 million from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

With $734,000 in campaign contributions, the abortion giant was the second-biggest spender on the Democratic side of the ledger — only trailing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which poured $4.9 million into the race.

Mr. Ossoff raised a historic $23 million to try to pick off the seat vacated by former Rep. Tom Price, who was appointed to head the Department of Health and Human Services by President Trump.

But he lost to pro-life Republican Karen Handel by nearly 4 points.

Mr. Trump won Georgia’s 6th District by just 1.5 points in the general election, and Democrats saw the race as a referendum on the early months of the Trump presidency.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said it turned out to be a referendum on Planned Parenthood.

“Although America’s largest abortion business, Planned Parenthood, spent six figures in support of her opponent Jon Ossoff, Karen’s record of courageous leadership won the day,” Ms. Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“We are encouraged that the voters rejected Ossoff’s extreme pro-abortion agenda and are sending Karen Handel to Washington to stand up for women and children and get taxpayers out of the abortion business,” she added.

Planned Parenthood said it was encouraged by the loss, pointing out that Mr. Price carried the seat by 23 points in November.