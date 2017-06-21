Special Counsel Robert Mueller met Wednesday with the top Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the parameters of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein and Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse were all in the meeting with Mr. Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any potential ties to members of the Trump campaign.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the lawmakers said they spoke to the former FBI director about the boundaries of the committee’s investigation and the special counsel’s investigation in order to ensure that neither of the separate probes impede the other.

“We had a very productive discussion with Special Counsel Mueller today on our parallel investigations to ensure each can proceed without impeding the other,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We appreciate Special Counsel Mueller’s willingness to meet with us, and both parties have committed to keeping an open dialogue as we proceed.”

The committee announced last week its intention to pursue an investigation into Mr. Comey’s firing as well as any efforts to influence FBI investigations.

Key members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is also probing Russian meddling in the campaign, met privately last week with Mr. Mueller to discuss similar matters.