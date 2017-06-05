Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dodged questions of a promotion Wednesday, saying she serves at the pleasure of the president.

When asked if she would fill in as press secretary when Sean Spicer moves to the communications director position, Ms. Sanders said to Fox News, “Look we all serve at the pleasure of the president,” adding, “Right now, I’m trying to be the very best I can in the job I have.”

But when pushed to say whether she’d accept the post if President Trump asked, she indicated that she would.

“I don’t think a lot of people turn the president down on anything he asks them to do,” she said.

As far as press accessibility, Ms. Sanders said the Trump press team is one of the most accessible in White House history, including the president’s social media platform.

“I think one of the powers of this presidency is ability to communicate directly to Americans with an unfiltered bias the media often [puts] on things. He’s got a social media platform that allows him to communicate with over 107 million people. That is a massive ability to connect without having to use that same conventional process that’s been done every day,” she said.