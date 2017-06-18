House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in fair condition after last week’s shooting, hospital officials said Wednesday.

“Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress,” according to a release from MedStar Washington Hospital. “He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of health and rehabilitation.”

Mr. Scalise was shot in the hip at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field during practice for the congressional baseball game on June 14 by James Hodgkinson. A congressional staffer, lobbyist and two Capitol Police officers were also wounded. Mr. Hodgkinson died in a shootout with police.

The congressman’s improvement is a positive sign for the Louisiana Republican, who arrived at the hospital last week with “imminent risk of death” as MedStar director of trauma Dr. Jack Sava said Friday. The bullet traveled across Mr. Scalise’s pelvis and caused a great deal of blood loss.