Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker urged Senate Republicans on Wednesday to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare, saying there are “no excuses” for failing to get it done.

Mr. Walker, a Republican and presidential candidate during the 2016 primary, also told moderate senators hoping to extend Obamacare’s vast expansion of Medicaid coverage to cut it out, saying it is not consistent with their campaign promises.

“Republican senators vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare if they had a chance,” Mr. Walker said. “Well, now is their chance. There are no excuses.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans will see a discussion draft of his closely held bill on Thursday, though the legislation is already suffering from an enthusiasm gap, as GOP senators plead for time and grumble about the secretive process.

“What I’ve told leadership very clearly is I’m going to need time and my constituents are going to need time to evaluate exactly how this is going to affect them,” Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN. “I personally think that holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed. I can’t imagine, quite honestly, that I’d have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote just within a week.”

Yet his own state’s governor appeared to suggest that any attempt to stray from the GOP’s push would be unacceptable.

“Senate Republicans need to keep their promise and repeal and replace Obamacare,” Mr. Walker said.