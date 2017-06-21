EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A special judge has been appointed to hear a lawsuit filed in a van crash that killed two immigrant workers in southwestern Indiana.

A Vanderburgh County judge will oversee the lawsuit that’s one of several pending in the Gibson County crash. The 16-passenger van was overloaded with 24 people when it blew a tire and overturned along Interstate 69 in September 2015. Two women died and 20 other passengers were injured.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/2sB2U2e ) the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 12 of the passengers, including a 60-year-old woman killed in the crash. It names several defendants, including the van’s owner, his son, and the business where the workers were headed.

Many of the passengers were Haitian refugees who were traveling to a factory in Evansville.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com