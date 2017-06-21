WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Senate Republicans’ health care bill (all times EDT):

5:45 p.m.

Sources say top Senate Republicans are finalizing their plan for dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Their proposal would cut and revamp Medicaid, end penalties on people not buying coverage and eliminate tax increases that financed the statute’s expansion of coverage.

That’s according to lobbyists and congressional aides who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Departing from the House-approved version of the legislation - which President Donald Trump privately called “mean” last week - the Senate plan would drop the House bill’s waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to release the measure Thursday morning and hopes to push it through the Senate next week.

___

4 a.m.

Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their effort to erase much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. But there’s plenty of grumbling from senators across the GOP spectrum, and leaders haven’t nailed down the support they’ll need to prevail.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says the bill doesn’t yet adequately cut premiums. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is complaining that lawmakers should have seen the measure weeks ago if they’re to vote next week. And Alaska moderate Lisa Murkowski says she doesn’t know how she’ll vote or what the legislation says.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll give senators a draft of the bill Thursday. It would eliminate much of President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul and limit the government’s role in providing coverage.