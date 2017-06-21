WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Montana Republican Greg Gianforte’s first day in Congress (all times local):

2 p.m.

Montana Republican Greg Gianforte has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body-slammed a reporter who had questioned him about the GOP health care bill.

The wealthy, former software executive was sworn in Wednesday by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

The 56-year-old Gianforte won a May 25 special election to serve the remaining 18 months in the House term vacated by now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Gianforte said his main priority is to make sure Montanans’ voices are heard, and he pledged to “protect our Montana way of life from federal overreach.”

There are now 239 Republicans in the House and 193 Democrats. The winners of three other elections, two Republicans and one Democrat, will be sworn in later.

