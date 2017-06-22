SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey officials are frustrated by an online activist leading a campaign to tag street signs with cat ear stickers in the name of women’s solidarity.

Black cat ear stickers are being placed on various street signs throughout Maplewood and South Orange. The Facebook page organizing the campaign says it was inspired by the Pussyhat Project at the Women’s March on Washington in January.

Officials say they support the message of women’s solidarity, but don’t agree with the sign defacement. South Orange Village President Sheena Collum says she personally believes in the message, but cannot support tampering with street signs as village president.

Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca tells NJ.com that he hopes whoever is responsible will self-police and take down the stickers.