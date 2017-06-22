MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders say the Republican Senate health care proposal is the “most harmful” piece of legislation he has ever seen.

In a statement, Sanders said the Republican health care proposal that was released Thursday has nothing to do with health care. Rather, he says it has “everything to do with an enormous transfer of wealth from working people to the richest Americans.”

The measure that would replace the Obama health care law would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people. It would repeal tax increases on higher-income people, medical companies and others that had financed expanded coverage. It would also end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance.