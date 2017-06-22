MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she’s reviewing the Senate Republican draft legislation to overhaul health care and has posted it on her website for constituents to read.

Capito says she’ll examine it “using several factors to evaluate whether it provides access to affordable health care for West Virginians.”

She says that includes those on the Medicaid expansion that West Virginia implemented under the Affordable Care Act that the new legislation will replace, as well as people struggling with drug addiction.

According to state health officials, West Virginia had about 100,000 Medicaid members with drug abuse diagnoses, half from the expansion covered at a cost of $113 million.

Under current law, the federal government pays 90 percent of their cost through 2020.