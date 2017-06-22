AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she will carefully review the Senate health care bill through this weekend.

The bill proposed by Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and slash taxes as part of its plan released Thursday to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Collins could play a key role in the plan’s fate and has expressed concerns that the measure would cause many people to lose coverage. She was also critical of the closed-door process involved in drafting the bill.

Collins, who co-sponsored an alternative to the Affordable Care Act that would allow states to retain Obama’s law, said Thursday she is waiting for the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the impact on insurance coverage, insurance premiums and changes to Medicaid.