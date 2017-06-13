Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Henry Cuellar on Thursday requested a meeting with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer to talk about how the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) affects constituencies along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We ask that you sit with us for a substantive discussion of the role this trade plays in the economy of our region and take these considerations into mind as you negotiate a 21st Century NAFTA agreement,” Mr. Cornyn and Mr. Cuellar wrote to Mr. Lighthizer.

Mr. Cornyn, a Republican, and Mr. Cuellar, a Democrat, are both from Texas. They asked for a meeting “with all Members of Congress representing constituencies along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

They wrote that there was more than $579 billion in two-way trade between the U.S. and Mexico last year and that “the border region knows the opportunities and challenges of North American trade better than most.”

Mr. Lighthizer appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, and faced the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. He says he’s not going to commit to “artificial” deadlines on getting a renegotiated NAFTA deal done.