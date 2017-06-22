SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says cuts to Medicaid in the U.S. Senate Republicans’ health care bill may be the sole opportunity to reduce the federal deficit in Congress.

The Republican governor told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2t09pOF) on Thursday that cutting Medicaid funding for low-income Americans could offer savings the government needs. Senate Republicans released their plan the same day to eliminate much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Daugaard says the Medicaid provision likely wouldn’t impact the “most frail” populations that are receiving coverage. He says everyone wants to provide care for people who need help, but at the same time “we don’t want to end up becoming like Greece.”

The newspaper says the governor didn’t express support or opposition to the bill Thursday.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com