One variable in Kirk Cousins‘ contract negotiations has been the status of other quarterbacks — namely Raider Derek Carr and Lion Matthew Stafford — expected to get hefty, market-setting new deals.

On Thursday, Carr signed a five-year contract extension worth $125 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal makes Carr the highest-paid player in NFL history.

In football, the highest-paid quarterback is usually the most recently paid one. Now, Cousins‘ representatives can use Carr’s new deal as a benchmark in his negotiations.

The Redskins can use the deal, too, though. In reality, it doesn’t do all that much for Cousins‘ case to drive up his price.

If they don’t sign him to a long-term deal, the Redskins can keep Cousins on the franchise tag this year ($24 million) and either the transition tag ($28 million) or franchise tag ($34 million) in 2018. Just the average of the franchise tag this year and transition tag, the lower figure, next year would put Cousins at a greater than $25 million annual value.

There is value in security, so something around $25 million annually on a deal going beyond 2018 could be enough. But while Carr’s contract sets the high-water mark for quarterback pay, it’s still not the highest figure Cousins‘ side can logically ask for.