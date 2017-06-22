President Trump said Thursday he didn’t make any tape recordings of his conversations with then-FBI Director James B. Comey before firing him.

But he didn’t rule out that someone else may have listened without his knowledge.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea …whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump said after firing Mr. Comey in May that he’d “better hope” there are no tapes of their conversations. Mr. Comey, who claims that Mr. Trump pressured him to ease off an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, told Congress that he hopes such tapes do exist.

The Secret Service said last week that it has “no records” of audio recordings or transcripts of any conversations in the White House.