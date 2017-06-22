BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Relatives of an inmate who died after hanging himself in a Michigan jail cell have settled a lawsuit that alleged a deputy was watching Monday Night Football on TV instead of monitoring the man.

MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2s19fC1) Thursday that the federal wrongful death lawsuit against Mecosta County, the sheriff’s office and the deputy was settled for $160,000.

Raymond Paul Holmes died in 2015 — two days after being taken from the Mecosta County Jail in Big Rapids to a hospital.

The lawsuit said the deputy was watching the Sept. 14 game with other inmates. It also says he had to retrieve his keys while the 32-year-old Holmes was hanging from a bed frame.

The newspaper reports that Holmes was arrested in August 2015 on drug charges.

