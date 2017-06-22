CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Several members of New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation condemned the Senate Republicans’ health care bill, calling it heartless and devastating to the state’s residents.

The Senate bill, negotiated in secret, is an effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care law. Released Thursday, it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases on higher-income people, insurers and others.

Sen. Maggie Hassan says Senate Republicans took a bill that President Donald Trump has called “mean” and made “it even more heartless.” She complained about the bill’s deep cuts to Medicaid and its efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, meanwhile, says the bill “would mean less coverage for fewer people at higher costs, all while giving a tax cut to the wealthy.”