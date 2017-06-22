CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland-area politician sentenced to 28 years in prison on federal bribery and corruption charges is again asking a judge to overturn his conviction.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sBDUYC ) an attorney for former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora wrote in a motion filed Tuesday that the conviction was based on a definition of an official act the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last year in vacating former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell’s bribery conviction.

The motion also argues U.S. District Judge Sara Loi should have allowed Dimora to present ethics reports listing the gifts he received while in office.

Dimora was sentenced in 2012.

Federal prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix eight court cases and had contractors do work at his home for free or reduced prices.

